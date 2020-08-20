EXCLUSIVE: Mother charged after child found unresponsive in pool at Yogi Bear Park in Pelahatchie

PELAHATCHIE, Miss. (WLBT) - The mother of a 5-year-old girl found unresponsive in a pool at Yogi Bear Park Thursday has now been charged with felony child neglect.
According to Pelahatchie Police Chief Joseph Daughtry, Sky Fritch, 24, of Lake Providence, Louisiana went before a judge Thursday afternoon. Her bond has been set at $250,000.
The child has now been identified as Angel Fritch.
Sky Fritch’s boyfriend, Antron King, 21, has also been charged with felony child neglect. His bond has been set at $150,000.
Both Fritch and King are being held at the Rankin County Jail. There were two other children with the couple that are currently in the care of their grandmother.
Chief Daughtry said he would like to thank the Rankin County Sheriff’s investigators and Brandon police investigators for their assistance in the case.
Police received the call of a child being found at the bottom of a pool around 3:08 p.m. The Pelahatchie police, the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department and Pafford Ambulance responding to the scene.
Pafford along with Pelahatchie police, the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department, the Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Brandon Police Department assisted in escorting the child to Merit Health Rankin in Brandon.
“This is a tough day,” said Daughtry. “A lot of those who responded [to the scene] are parents.”
Yogi Bear Park Spokesperson Brad Ritter has released this statement:
