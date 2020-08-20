EXCLUSIVE: Mother charged after child found unresponsive in pool at Yogi Bear Park in Pelahatchie

“This afternoon a young camper very sadly drowned in our swimming pool. We are assisting the family and we ask that everyone keep them in their thoughts, as are we. To protect the family’s privacy, we are not releasing their name. Safety is always our priority and we are cooperating with the local authorities as they work to determine what happened. We want to thank the many first responders for their fast and professional response and actions. The entire Jellystone Park family extends our deepest sympathies to the family and to everyone affected by this tragic event.”