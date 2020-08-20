Clinton mayor takes back statements questioning attorney for George Robinson’s family ties to DA

“With regard to my comments yesterday concerning the relationship between Mr. Owens and Mr. Sweet, my intention was to highlight that this is a complex litigation matter with both civil and criminal facets. I made no statement, nor did I intend to infer, that there was any unethical behavior taking place. Upon further reflection that my comments could be interpreted in a manner in which they were not intended, I would like to formally retract them. I would also like to reiterate that while we firmly believe our officers are innocent of these charges and will be exonerated by the justice system, we do recognize that Mr. Robinson’s family has lost a loved one and our thoughts and prayers are with them,” Mayor Fisher said Thursday night.