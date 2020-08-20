Clinton mayor takes back statements questioning attorney for George Robinson’s family ties to DA

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Clinton’s Mayor Phil Fisher is taking back statements he made about a local attorney who is suing the three police officers and the DA who is pursuing the charges.
On Tuesday, Fisher and Police Chief Ford Hayman attended the arraignment to show support for two of the three accused officers who now work for Clinton.
Attorney Dennis Sweet is related by marriage to district attorney Jody Owens. Fisher commented about that yesterday, and tonight he is taking back that statement:
“With regard to my comments yesterday concerning the relationship between Mr. Owens and Mr. Sweet, my intention was to highlight that this is a complex litigation matter with both civil and criminal facets. I made no statement, nor did I intend to infer, that there was any unethical behavior taking place. Upon further reflection that my comments could be interpreted in a manner in which they were not intended, I would like to formally retract them. I would also like to reiterate that while we firmly believe our officers are innocent of these charges and will be exonerated by the justice system, we do recognize that Mr. Robinson’s family has lost a loved one and our thoughts and prayers are with them,” Mayor Fisher said Thursday night.
The Mayor also said his thoughts and prayers are with the Robinson family.
Sweet issued this statement this evening:
“As I have always done, I will continue to vigorously pursue justice for my clients. It is unfortunate that rather than acknowledge the facts, a public official chose to personally attack me and the District Attorney, accusing us of criminal conduct as well as diminish the service of citizens who served on a Hinds County Grand Jury.
In fact, seeking justice for George Robinson and presenting the circumstances surrounding his murder is what a lawyer, District Attorney and grand jury should do in such a case.
I am glad that the District Attorney made a fair presentation of the facts to the Grand Jurors of Hinds County and that after hearing the facts, the citizens sitting on the Grand Jury determined to indict the three officers. The derogatory statements were not only against me and the District Attorney, but also the citizens who took their time and Grand Jury service seriously.
I will continue my efforts to seek justice in his death and prove that 62 year old George Robinson was beaten to death in front of his own home by three Jackson police officers and that his life mattered.”
Officers Desmond Barney, Lincoln Lampley, and Anthony Fox have been indicted on second degree murder charges in the 2019 death of George Robinson. All three worked for Jackson Police Department at the time of the incident.
