Child dies after being found unresponsive in pool at Yogi Bear Park in Pelahatchie

PELAHATCHIE, Miss. (WLBT) - A 5-year-old girl has died after being found unresponsive in a pool at Yogi Bear Jellystone Park Camp Resort in Pelahatchie on Thursday.
Police received the call at 3:08 p.m. with the Pelahatchie police, the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department and Pafford Ambulance responding to the scene.
Pafford along with Pelahatchie police, the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department, the Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Brandon Police Department assisted in escorting the child to Merit Health Rankin in Brandon.
“This is a tough day,” said Pelahatchie Police Chief Joseph Daughtry. “A lot of those who responded [to the scene] are parents.”
Daughtry said the case is being investigated as a death investigation.
