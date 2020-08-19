Wednesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - While there isn’t much on the radar close to home tonight, we are expecting a better chance for showers and thunderstorms over the coming days. These will mainly be in the form of scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Otherwise expect partly sunny skies every day with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s and morning lows close to 70 degrees. The tropics are also heating up and may send one or two tropical systems into the Gulf Monday or Tuesday. Stay weather aware and up to date as these systems are not tropical depressions or storms yet. Regardless, better chances for rain will develop over the coming days, especially next week with the added possibility of the tropical systems. Average high is 92 and the average low is 71. Sunrise is 6:28am and the sunset is 7:38pm.