‘This is a tough day for the Northwest Rankin family'; Football team mourns death of coach

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Northwest Rankin football team lost a coach on Wednesday. The team announced that Coach Kelby Bowman has died.
The team shared their condolences on Twitter Wednesday night.
They shared this message, “This is a tough day for the Northwest Rankin family. We lost a family member today, Coach Kelby Bowman was a loving family man and coach. You will be missed.”
Sharon Patrick with Rankin County School District said, “We are deeply saddened and are being respectful to the family during this difficult time and have no comment.”
