Teacher tests positive for coronavirus at Clinton High School

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A teacher at Clinton High School has tested positive for COVID-19.
After contact tracing was completed, no students or staff members have been found to be in close contact with the individual and have not been forced to go into a 14-day quarantine.
The school district said that Prewitt Contracting Services is conducting a deep cleaning of Clinton High School’s campus with electrostatic machines Wednesday evening.
This is CPSD’s third positive case since the start of school on August 13 and second positive case of an instructional staff member. As of now, no students have tested positive for the virus.
