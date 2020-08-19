Slade Gorton, former Washington US senator, dies at 92

Gorton, runner-thin to the point of being gaunt, struggled with an image of an icy, aloof Ivy Leaguer. He was sometimes compared to the frozen fish sticks his grandfather once sold and squired under the sobriquet "Slippery Slade." At the 2000 state Republican convention, he acknowledged that he was no Bill Clinton in the warm-and-fuzzy department, tough for a politician in an era that valued personality and charm.