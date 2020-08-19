SCAM ALERT: JPD warns of scam call requesting personal information

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is warning citizens of a caller falsely identifying as the Chief of Police asking for personal information.
Police say the incident was brought to their attention on Monday after a citizen said they were contacted by an individual with an Indian accent identifying themselves as Jackson’s Chief of Police.
Police say the caller asked for the person’s Social Security number.
Jackson police want the public to know the Chief of Police would not call and ask for this type of information over the phone.
“The public needs to know that at no time the Chief of Police will call anyone requesting their Personal Information to be given and the public needs to recognize phone call scams,” JPD said in a statement. “Telephone scammers use scripts to try to steal your money or valuable personal information, which can be used in fraudulent activity.”
If you think you’ve been the victim of a spoofing scam, you can file a complaint with the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) Online.
