Ridgeland police search for suspects wanted for burglary

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Two suspects are wanted in Ridgeland for a residential burglary, according to Ridgeland Police.
Police say the incident happened in the Overlook Pointe subdivision on Tuesday, August 11.
If you have any information about this crime and/or identity of either of these suspects, please call Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-TIPS (8477) or Ridgeland Police Detective Sergeant Brett Bertucci at (601) 856-2121 or email at brett.bertucci@ridgelandms.org.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.