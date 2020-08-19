Rep. Guest says Democrats are using the Post Office to make President Trump look bad

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Congressman Michael Guest appeared on Super Talk Mississippi this morning to speak on a variety of topics ranging from stimulus money to the ongoing controversy surrounding the United States Post Office.
On the current status of a second stimulus package, Guest said that negotiations are ongoing and that they remain at the “low level.”
“Negotiations on a big package seem, at this point, to be on hold,” he said. “We are hearing some things out of Washington, particularly out of the Senate, that they will look at introducing legislation when they return in September.”
Guest said this would include funds for additional PPE, school supplies and coronavirus testing. But, as far as a bipartisan agreement between the Senate and the House, “we’re still too far apart to be able to say that we’re gonna have anything in the foreseeable future.”
Later in the show, host Linda Allen asked Guest to clear up some “conspiracy theories” surrounding the post office including if the post office was going out of business.
“First off, the post office is not going out of business,” Guest responded. “The postal service has been an important part of our country since our very founding.” He did say, however, that the post office now has many additional competitors and that many Americans no longer use the post office for their everyday business.
Guest pointed out that from 2007 to 2018, the post office lost 69-billion dollars. He then said that it is imperative that there be changes to the post office for it to run more efficiently.
However, critics have said that the post office is a government service and should not be run as a profit-maximizing business. The chaos involving the post office in the middle of an election year has only heightened fears that politics may be at play.
There have also been viral images of blue drop boxes being chained up, loaded onto trucks and driven away, leading some to wonder if President Trump is purposefully trying to undermine mail-in voting this fall.
To this, Guest said the current postmaster general, Louis DeJoy, was just looking at ways to relocate them to more easily accessible areas and taking some older machines out of commission.
“The Democrats have seized on that, claiming that the postmaster general and the president are looking to disenfranchise voters by preventing people’s votes being counted and that is the furthest thing from the truth,” said Guest.
He then stated that the post office currently has over 25-billion dollars in CARES Act funds and that, “Nancy Pelosi wants to give the post office an additional 25-billion dollars. There’s no way that the post office can spend 50-billion dollars between now and Election Day which is 75 days away.”
“Why have the Dems pounced on this?” Allen asked. “Why have they made this a political issue?”
“I think fear,” Guest said. “They’re trying to scare the American public. They’re trying to use this to make the president look bad.”
