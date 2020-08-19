Jackson mayor ends speculation, confirms he will seek re-election

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba ends the speculation about whether he will seek re-election.
He told 3 on Your Side in an exclusive interview that as of now it is his intent to run again for mayor of the Capital City.
Mayor Lumumba says that he made the decision after conversations with his wife.
He was elected in 2017 defeating nine other candidates for the job.
Mayor Lumumba won the general election by 93% of the vote in June of 2017.
Municipal elections are scheduled for June of 2021.
