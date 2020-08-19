Groundbreaking ceremony for next phase of Brandon’s Grants Ferry Parkway

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Brandon is expanding even more with a groundbreaking for another phase of the Grants Ferry Parkway project.
It is Phase C-2 and it’s the corner of highway 471 and Warner Drive, just north of East Deer Ridge in Brandon.
City officials on hand for the ceremonial ribbon cutting for the stretch of highway ultimately connecting 471 to Interstate 20 at exit-59.
Mayor Butch Lee said this is going across a pasture that will tie in to C-1, which is behind Cornerstone Subdivision.
Mayor Butch Lee said, ” It is much needed for traffic coming south on 471 to able to get to I-20 east. That’s one element of it. Another element of it is, we’re running out of lots in Brandon as fast the houses are going up and people are moving to Brandon. This opens up about 1800 acres; all within the city of Brandon.”
After the ribbon cutting, the mayor and aldermen taking shovels and officially breaking ground for the loop that will eventually going around Trickham Bridge Road, ultimately across the railroad track, to highway 80 and exit 59...I-20.
Mayor Lee said this project has been on the books for 20-years and it is finally here.
