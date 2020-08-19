First Alert Forecast: a touch cooler Wednesday; rain chances late week

WEDNESDAY: The second front will slow down and begin to stall closer to the Mississippi Gulf Coast. This may spark the chance for a few showers and storms to bubble up near the front amid a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s; lows dropping to the 60s to near 70.
THURSDAY: The nearly stalled front, coupled with a weak disturbance riding along It, will help to spark the chance for showers and storms, mainly during the afternoon hours. Expect a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the 80s to near 90. Most storms will fizzle after sunset as lows dip into the 60s to near 70.
EXTENDED FORECAST: The stalled front to our south will keep opportunities for rain present into Friday. Eventually, the front will fade away and gradually, humidity level and temperatures will creep back upward into the weekend. Expect highs in the upper 80s to near 90 Friday; lower 90s this weekend and into next week; lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
TROPICS: Several other waves through the main development region will likely try to gain strength and organization over the next few days. The lead wave will move into the Caribbean and will need to be monitored. Likely, this system will wait until weekend and as it nears the Yucatan be able to organize itself. The second wave has a high chance of development and could be an issue for the Greater Antilles by the weekend and the East Coast next week. There is still a fair amount of uncertainty that will need to be monitored through the next several days; at this point, there is nothing to worry about, but let’s keep a watchful eye on both systems.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.