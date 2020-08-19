First Alert Forecast: a touch cooler Wednesday; rain chances late week

TROPICS: Several other waves through the main development region will likely try to gain strength and organization over the next few days. The lead wave will move into the Caribbean and will need to be monitored. Likely, this system will wait until weekend and as it nears the Yucatan be able to organize itself. The second wave has a high chance of development and could be an issue for the Greater Antilles by the weekend and the East Coast next week. There is still a fair amount of uncertainty that will need to be monitored through the next several days; at this point, there is nothing to worry about, but let’s keep a watchful eye on both systems.