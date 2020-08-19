Feds attempting to seize Madison home of former pro wrestler

Though not as well known as his father, Ted DiBiase Jr. spent several years wrestling in the WWE, before leaving in 2013. He tried his hand at business, at one point trying to finance an action film in Mississippi that never got finished, according to the Clarion Ledger. He was never an employee of Mississippi Department of Human Services, but he did work with the agency on his Law of 16 program, a self-help leadership training program.