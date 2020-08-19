1 dead, 1 airlifted after double shooting in Copiah Co.

COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - One man is dead and another man has been airlifted to the hospital after a double shooting in Copiah County.
According to Copiah County Sheriff Byron Swilley, the shooting happened at 1013 Crawford Lane.
After the shooting, the injured man was first taken to Copiah County Medial Center then airlifted to Jackson.
The deceased man’s name won’t be released until next of kin is notified.
Swilley says he believes both victims were at the Crawford residence together but, at this time, there is no suspect in custody.
