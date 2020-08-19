C Spire expands broadband in four rural Miss. counties; Other areas petition for internet service

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Federal CARES funding will soon bring more rural area access to the internet.
As the pandemic rages and more people rely on telehealth and virtual learning, rural areas are the hardest hit. C Spire is one company receiving funds to help bridge the gap.
Eddie Culpepper is trying to help his grandchildren who are struggling with internet access in their Pocahontas community in Hinds County.
“It’s not gonna do any good to actually pay $900,$1,200 for a computer,” said Culpepper. “You still don’t have internet access.”
The Clinton school students often have to go outside to do their homework to get a connection to the internet which takes hours to complete. Culpepper is frustrated that internet service surrounds them.
“It’s almost like they went around this area,” said Culpepper. “They’ve got it northeast of here and they’ve got it back west of here but, in this community, we don’t have it period.”
Dave Miller with C Spire said the communications corporation is expanding internet in underserved areas in Amite, Hinds, Madison and Rankin counties.
“Internet access has never been more important than it is right now,” said Miller. They are investing $2.2 million and installing 33 miles of underground fiber.
It is one of 19 companies to receive $75 million in matching CARES grants for rural broadband.
“If you’re a resident or a business you’ve been affected by the pandemic. You’ve been impacted and internet access is, now, it’s almost as critical as water and electricity. It is. If you don’t have that you don’t have anything,” he said.
Unfortunately Pocahontas is not a part of the expansions. Nearly 400 residents have signed petitions asking for broadband in the area. Efforts have been underway for three years.
Miller said those wanting service can go to the company website and list their address and information. If there is enough participation they will seriously consider the area.
He said Amite, Hinds, Madison and Pike counties were selected based on current data from the federal and state governments on broadband internet accessibility. The grants were awarded based on that information.
C Spire will begin work between September and October. It must be completed by December 31.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.