With outbreaks expected, Clinton School District details its COVID-19 protocol

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - While no students in the Clinton Public School District have tested positive for COVID-19 at this point, school officials no doubt expect it to happen as the price of educating students during a pandemic.
District spokesperson Robert Chapman said once positive cases have been identified, they begin contact tracing immediately.
“Students who have been within close contact, we’ll contact those parents and tell them that those students need to be quarantined for fourteen days,” Chapman said.
The district defines close contact based on the Mississippi State Department of Health’s interpretation: being within six feet of someone who has COVID-19 for more than 15 minutes or being around that same person without a mask.
Chapman said the district will go a step further, though, reaching out to every parent whose student shared a class with someone who tested positive, too.
While those students aren’t required to quarantine, Chapman said this method helps parents get a jump start on any possible outbreak.
“The parents can decide for themselves: should we get tested? Should we separate? Should we pull our child and go virtual for a little while?” Chapman said. “Something we have here in the Clinton Public School District is the ability to transition quickly from an in-person setting to a virtual setting.”
MSDH will soon begin posting county-by-county breakdowns of COVID-19 cases in schools, even as some districts don’t.
Chapman said that’s not how they’ll operate here.
“If we find out a case on Monday, we will let you know Monday. If we find something else out on Tuesday, we will let you know Tuesday. We’re not going to wait every week and give everybody the large numbers. We’re going to be in communication -- open -- on a daily basis,” he said.
Hinds County School District associate superintendent John Neal sent 3 On Your Side several paragraphs of policies and measures related to COVID-19 preparedness and strategy, which appear similar to Clinton’s approach, except in two key components.
Neal said the district will not identify individuals confirmed to have COVID-19 to the public, and Neal’s lengthy response detailing policies did not indicate the district would notify parents of a student’s interaction with a potentially COVID-positive individual unless they were in close contact.
