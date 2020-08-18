Virtual learning not stopping JPS from providing free meals to students

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Public School students will continue to get healthy meals while learning virtually.
Monday the district began offering two ways children can get two daily meals.
Tametrica Lee's first and fourth graders attend Galloway Elementary School.
"I'm happy to know that JPS is providing food for the kids so that everybody gets a chance to eat," said the Jackson mother.
She was torn about returning to classes or virtual learning and is pleased the school district is providing breakfast and lunch for students learning at home.
"It's been very expensive trying to keep food in the refrigerator and normally they eat at school and then eat at home and it balances out, but with everything going on I just feel like it's much needed," said Lee.
Breakfast and lunch are provided at 13 school sites and bus stops throughout the district.
Cheesy chicken over rice, garlic toast, carrots and green beans were on Tuesday's lunch menu.
Registered JPS students can get the free meals at school sites from 11 a.m. through 3 p.m. on school days.
Meals will be at designated bus stops from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. for elementary and middle school students and from 12:30-1:30 p.m. for high school students.
“It doesn’t matter what school they attend, doesn’t matter what side of town they’re on,” said Jackson Public Schools Child Nutrition Executive Director Marc Rowe. “If they’re in an area or if they’re virtually in an area they can pick up a meal from either a site in that location, or they can pick up a meal at one of the bus stops”.
For pickup sites and bus stops, visit the JPS Virtual Learning Page at www.jackson.k12.ms.us/VirtualLearningPlan and click the Child Nutrition on the Go link.
