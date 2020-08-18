Tuesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We reached 93 degrees in Jackson today after a morning low temperature of 66 degrees. We have plenty of sunshine in the forecast and similar temperatures for the rest of the week into this weekend. The difference will be in the rising humidity, which could lead us to a shower tomorrow and a better chance for showers and thunderstorms Thursday through the weekend, typically in the afternoons and evenings. We are also tracking two tropical systems. One is located in the southern Caribbean, but may not survive, because it is so close to South America. Should it make it, it will be watched more closely as it’s in the northwest Caribbean this weekend. The other one is far out in the Atlantic, but could drift toward the northern Caribbean islands this week. This may disrupt the system, but it is more likely this becomes a tropical storm by then. Both systems are tropical disturbances at this time, but are showing some signs of strengthening toward a tropical depression or storm. Average high is 92 and the average low is 71 this time of year. Sunrise is 6:27am and the sunset is 7:40pm. Northwest 5 to 10mph winds tonight and more northerly at the same speeds Wednesday.