Officers plead not guilty in death of George Robinson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two of three police officers accused in the death of George Robinson pleaded not guilty in Judge Faye Peterson’s courthouse today.
Desmond Barney and Lincoln Lampley both appeared before Judge Peterson Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. After they pleaded not guilty, the judge set their plea by date for December 21 and trial date in January 2021.
The two have been indicted along with Officer Anthony Fox for second degree murder in the January 2019 death of George Robinson.
The District Attorney holds that Robinson died of head trauma after being slammed to the ground, but attorneys for the officers dispute that theory based on expert analysis and testimony from witnesses, they say.
All three officers are now employed by Clinton Police Department. Chief Ford Hayman and several other officers were there for the arraignment, as was the Mayor of Clinton, Phil Fisher. He said his city stands behind the integrity of the accused officers.
