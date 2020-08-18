Lifetime sex offender arrested again for child molesting

Delbert McKinney (Source: Posey Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Jill Lyman | August 18, 2020 at 10:37 AM CDT - Updated August 18 at 1:38 PM

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Posey County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested for child molesting, and it’s not the first time.

The sheriff says there was a complaint of sexual abuse in New Harmony on July 13.

He says the young victim was interviewed at Holly’s House, and she said a man had touched her in a sexual manner.

Officials say 67-year-old Delbert Wayne McKinney was arrested.

They say he was on parole and a lifetime sex offender after pleading guilty to child molesting in 2018.

McKinney is now charged with child molesting and failure of a sex offender to possess identification.

His parole has now been revoked, and he’s being held in jail without bond.

