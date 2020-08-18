Lake Harbour in Ridgeland extension near completion

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Traveling from one side of Ridgeland to the other will be much easier in the near future.
Construction on the new Lake Harbour extension is nearing completion.
The roadway will make its connection at Highway 51 over to Highland Colony Parkway.
All that’s left to open the new Lake Harbour Extension is some road striping, crossing arms at the railroad crossing and a few loose ends.
Mayor Gene McGee says the road should be drive-able around the first of September.
McGee said, “Our goal all along was to get traffic off of Jackson Street and West Colony Park Boulevard that has already opened on the north side of the city. Now with Lake Harbour being open to Highland Colony, this should really make the traffic move more efficient and get the traffic off of Jackson Street and to make that more of a downtown which is what our goal is.”
The project cost around $28 million to complete but with no additional taxes for residents.
It’s not only a roadway but also an extension of sidewalks tying into the city’s multi-use trail.
There’s even hope it could help spur the economy.
“We think it’s going to help the economy it will really allow people to go back-and-forth to get to Northpark get to the shopping areas on Highland Colony and it’s certainly going to make it easier to get to Costco,” said Mayor Gene McGee.
The city believes the new road will also improve response times for police and fire, getting from one side of I-55 to the other.
