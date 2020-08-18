JPD searching for suspects after man dies from shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has died after a shooting in the Capital City.
Police are investigating the shooting that happened just after 11 p.m. Monday night.
A man arrived at the hospital by private vehicle after someone shot into his car on Gallatin St. near Winter St. He later succumbed to his injuries.
He has been identified as 19-year-old Quindarius Willis.
Police said the suspect(s) fired from a red sedan.
If you know anything about this crime, you’re asking to call police.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.