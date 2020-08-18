Former chief financial officer for Columbus arrested, owes over $350K to taxpayers

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Special Agents have arrested former City of Columbus Chief Financial Officer Milton Rawle, Jr. after he was indicted for embezzlement by a grand jury, announced Auditor Shad White Tuesday.
Upon his arrest, Rawle was issued a demand showing he owes over $350,000 dollars to taxpayers in Columbus. This amount includes interest and investigative expenses.
He is accused of embezzling nearly $290,000 by making electronic money transfers to personal bank accounts from December 2016 to December 2018.
To hide the unauthorized transactions, Rawle allegedly used official-sounding labels like “payroll” and “reimbursement.” Investigators also believe he used clipart to alter city bank statements to conceal the transfers.
He was arrested by Special Agents Monday in Jackson County. He was transported to Lowndes County where bond will be set by the court.
If convicted, Rawle faces up to 20 years in prison and $25,000 in fines.
