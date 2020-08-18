Flag Commission to select top 5 designs Tuesday morning

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The State Flag Commission is set to select their top 5 designs Tuesday morning at 8 o’clock. The five selected will then be made into flags with a final vote on the winning flag taking place on September 2.
The flag selected on September 2 will head to the November ballot and must be approved by a majority vote. If it does, it will become the next state flag of Mississippi.
If not, the process will begin again for a vote next November.
Friday, the commission selected the top 9 designs which were put on the MDAH website. Mississippians were allowed the chance to vote for their favorite design in a non-binding poll.
After more than 90,000 votes were submitted, the winning design came out to be this flag which received 24,591 votes.
In second place was this flag which garnered 21,406 votes.
And in third place was this flag with 14,369 votes.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.