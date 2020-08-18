Flag Commission to select top 5 designs Tuesday morning

Flag Commission to select top 5 designs Tuesday morning
Flag Commission to select top 5 designs Tuesday morning (Source: WLBT)
By Josh Carter | August 18, 2020 at 7:37 AM CDT - Updated August 18 at 7:37 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The State Flag Commission is set to select their top 5 designs Tuesday morning at 8 o’clock. The five selected will then be made into flags with a final vote on the winning flag taking place on September 2.

The flag selected on September 2 will head to the November ballot and must be approved by a majority vote. If it does, it will become the next state flag of Mississippi.

If not, the process will begin again for a vote next November.

Friday, the commission selected the top 9 designs which were put on the MDAH website. Mississippians were allowed the chance to vote for their favorite design in a non-binding poll.

After more than 90,000 votes were submitted, the winning design came out to be this flag which received 24,591 votes.

Flag Commission to select top 5 designs Tuesday morning
Flag Commission to select top 5 designs Tuesday morning (Source: MDAH)

In second place was this flag which garnered 21,406 votes.

Flag Commission to select top 5 designs Tuesday morning
Flag Commission to select top 5 designs Tuesday morning (Source: MDAH)

And in third place was this flag with 14,369 votes.

Flag Commission to select top 5 designs Tuesday morning
Flag Commission to select top 5 designs Tuesday morning (Source: MDAH)

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.