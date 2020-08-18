First Alert Forecast: a bit warmer Tuesday; tolerable humidity remains

TUESDAY: Another front will be poised to sneak into the region from the north – though, ahead of it, expect temperatures will be a bit warmer during the afternoon hours – into the lower and middle 90s, though humidity levels will remain in check. A stray shower or storm may flare up north of I-20 during the afternoon hours. In the wake of the front, expect another drop in humidity as lows drop into the 60s and lower 70s.
WEDNESDAY: The second front will slow down and begin to stall closer to the Mississippi Gulf Coast. This may spark the chance for a few showers and storms to bubble up near the front amid a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s; lows dropping to the 60s to near 70.
EXTENDED FORECAST: The stalled front to our south will keep opportunities for rain present into the latter part of the week. Gradually, humidity level and temperatures will creep back upward into the latter half of the week and into the weekend. Expect highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s; lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
TROPICS: Several other waves pushing off West Africa and through the main development region could try to gain strength and organization over the next few days. The lead wave will move into the Caribbean and will need to be monitored. The second wave has a high chance of development and could be an issue for the Greater Antilles by the weekend and the East Coast next week. Still a fair amount of uncertainty that will need to be monitored through the next several days.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.