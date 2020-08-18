Coin shortage hits retailers, laundromats, tooth fairy

People who rely on coin-operated laundry machines in laundromats and apartment buildings are struggling as well. Stephanie Sabin of Portland, Oregon has a washing machine at her apartment complex that only takes quarters. She bought four rolls of quarters in March. In mid June she bought two more. But in July, her neighborhood bank was closed for in-person business. The next five locations she tried were either closed or unable to give her quarters. She's been able to get her laundry done with quarters her family had on hand or that she bought from her boss.