Trees, powerlines down after storm blows through Jackson metro

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One Jackson street remains in the dark after a severe thunderstorms blew through the metro Sunday evening.
A tree has fallen on a car on Lamar Street near Roosevelt Street. Several power lines are down in the area as well.
Residents on the street said that the City of Jackson came to place cones in the area but work to clear the debris has not yet begun.
Roosevelt Street is completely dark in the dark.
At one point Sunday evening over 4,000 people in Hinds County were without power.
