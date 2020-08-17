Trees, powerlines down after storm blows through Jackson metro

Powerlines down on Lamar Street. (Source: WLBT)
By China Lee | August 16, 2020 at 11:32 PM CDT - Updated August 16 at 11:46 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One Jackson street remains in the dark after a severe thunderstorms blew through the metro Sunday evening.

A tree has fallen on a car on Lamar Street near Roosevelt Street. Several power lines are down in the area as well.

Residents on the street said that the City of Jackson came to place cones in the area but work to clear the debris has not yet begun.

Roosevelt Street is completely dark in the dark.

At one point Sunday evening over 4,000 people in Hinds County were without power.

Storm damage in Jackson.
Storm damage in Jackson. (Source: WLBT)

