Seven Mississippi College students test positive for coronavirus

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Seven students have tested positive for the coronavirus at Mississippi College.
Four of the students have returned home as they recover from the virus while others are quarantined on campus.
The university will use contact tracing to alert people who were within six feet of the infected person for 15 minutes or longer since symptoms began or two days prior to a positive COVID-19 test.
All MC community members are required to report to covid19@mc.edu if they test positive for COVID-19 or are self-quarantining due to suspected or known exposure to COVID-19.
MC will continue to update coronavirus numbers every Monday.
