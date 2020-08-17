Reported kidnapping in Lee County lands ‘victim’ and accomplice behind bars

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A reported kidnapping ultimately landed the “victim” and a Lee County man in jail on extortion charges.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Department arrested Andrew Hawks, 24, of Virginia, and David Fisher, 36, of Guntown. Investigators also charged Hawks with possession of a weapon by a felon.
According to the sheriff’s department, the situation began Thursday when a man from Virginia reported his son was possibly kidnapped in Lee County.
The Virginia man reportedly received a video call showing his son, Hawks, being tied against a tree with a gun pointed at his head. The “kidnappers” wanted money in exchange.
According to the sheriff’s department, the Virginia man was at one point led to believe someone had shot and killed his son.
The “kidnappers” again contacted the father threatening to cut his son’s fingers off one at a time until the demands were met.
During the investigation, investigators grew suspicious the incident might not be an actual kidnapping.
The “kidnappers” were later led to believe money had been sent via Western Union.
Investigators arrived at the Western Union location and found Hawks at the counter attempting to pick up the money, according to the sheriff’s department.
Officers arrested him and his alleged accomplice, Fisher, who was also at the location shopping.
