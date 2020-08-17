Paperwork filed for initiative to put four Mississippi state flags on 2021 ballot

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The steps to select a new state flag are underway. But not all Mississippians are on board. One group filed the paperwork with the Secretary of State’s office today to create a ballot initiative on the issue.
Let Mississippi Vote isn’t satisfied with the current process that will give voters the chance to vote on one design in November. Their biggest issue is the legislature making the call to have the flag changed.
“This campaign is we the people,” said organizer Dan Carr. “We feel that our voice was taken away. This is all about giving the voice back to the people.”
Instead, they’ve found thousands of folks around the state willing to gather signatures to get four designs on the 2021 ballot.
“We thought these flags were the ones that seem to be the most popular flags at the time,” explained Sen. Chris McDaniel. “The first flag is the 1894 flag, obviously. The second flag will be the bicentennial flag. The third flag will be the commissions flag, the one they recommend. The fourth flag, is the Stennis flag which has a following statewide.”
One note about the Stennis flag with “In God We Trust” added, the group has not spoken to the designer. And at Friday’s flag commission meeting, they said someone had tried to submit that design other than the designer.
“We had communication from the original designer of the flag and she let us know that she holds copyright and she did not want the flag considered,” explained Mississippi Department of Archives and History Executive Director Katie Blount. “So, we pulled it from the second round.”
The Let Mississippi Vote group maintains they aren’t lobbying to keep the old flag but do think it should be included when it goes to a vote.
“You can’t change everything without including the present design,” said McDaniel. “That’s the only fair way to move forward. Unequivocally, a large percentage of our population wants to keep the present design. We know that. We saw the vote in 2001. So, to omit that flag from the final ballot doesn’t seem very fair, not to the people.”
Let Mississippi Vote has more than 5,000 volunteers who will now be tasked with collecting more than 100,000 signatures in order to get the initiative on the 2021 ballot.
As for what’s happening with the flag commission, they’ll narrow the designs down to five Tuesday. More than 80,000 votes have been cast in the non-binding poll. The final design to go on November’s ballot will be selected by September 2.
