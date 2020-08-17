Non-profits face lost donations, higher spending during pandemic

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The McCoy House for Sober Living provides an important service for women in recovery.
“The McCoy house gives them the opportunity, gives them another 30, 60, 90, 120 days, to continue to heal and to continue to seek that hope, and to continue to begin that new chapter in their lives,” said board member Christy Dunaway.
The McCoy House is funded by its thrift shop on North State Street, The Real McCoy, but that's been closed for the last several months because of coronavirus. The yearly fundraiser, "Rock for Recovery," is also off the table because of the pandemic.
They’re hoping to garner the most votes in Horne LLP’s “20 for 20” online voting contest.
“That’s an opportunity for $20,000, which we could surely use right now especially with the store having been closed for so long,” Dunaway said.
Dunaway says that’s also about the same amount that “Rock for Recovery” usually raises. You can vote at Horne LLP’s website.
Tamica Jeuitt, spokeswoman for the Red Cross, says their donations aren’t down as much, but the expenditures are higher in the middle of a pandemic.
“Our cost is going up because we’re used to putting people in shelters,” she said. “And if you remember during the floods in February and March, we were putting people in hotels. So our cost has increased.”
She says personal protective equipment and training are also more costly. And Hurricane Season is here, so they need resources available now.
“And by resources I refer to financial resources having them all in place, in the event there is a need for us to open sheltering during hurricane season,” she said.
