Monday Night Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Warm and sunny weather to kick off this work week. The humidity is lower and the breeze feels nice as well. For most of this work week, we’ll see morning temperatures start out in the pleasant 60s. Daytime highs will be within a few degrees of 90. The humidity will gradually increase and we’ll have a slight chance for showers at first, followed by a better chance for showers later this week and into this weekend. The tropics are also active with two systems in the Atlantic that are showing signs of development and may need to be watched this weekend and next week, depending on how and if they form. Average high this time of year is 92 and the average low is 71. North wind at 5mph tonight and northwest at the same speed Tuesday. Sunrise is 6:27am and the sunset is 7:41pm.