Missing man found dead after search in Yazoo City

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Yazoo City Police Department says a man that has been missing for nearly 5 days was found dead.
A Silver Alert was issued for 69-year-old Earnest Charles Stiff Friday evening.
Over the weekend, several agencies came together to search for Stiff.
He was seen for the last time Wednesday night on Grady Avenue.
Officials scoured wooded and residential areas in search of the missing man.
On Monday afternoon Stiff was found in a ditch that runs along the railroad track near East 2nd Street.
His family has been notified and his body was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.
