Miss. Rep. Bennie Thompson to speak on first night of Democratic National Convention

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Longtime Representative Bennie Thompson of Mississippi will be representing the state in a different capacity Monday night at the Democratic National Convention.
Thompson is serving as the permanent DNC convention chair. The event will be hosted mostly virtually from the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee from Aug. 17 to 20.
Thompson worked alongside DNC Chair Tom Perez, Chief Executive Officer Joe Solmonese, and Executive Producer Ricky Kirshner to bring the event to light.
He has served as a federal congressman representing Mississippi’s 2nd District since 1993. He has also served as chairman of the Committee on Homeland Security since January 2019.
He will be speaking on the first night of the convention.
Other speakers of note Monday night are Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, Senator Bernie Sanders and Former First Lady Michelle Obama.
The convention will be streamed online here starting at 8 CST.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.