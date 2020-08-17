Miss. Blood Services testing blood donors for COVID anitbodies

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Blood Services Mobile coach was set up in the parking lot of the Madison Walmart on Monday.
Dozens of patients gave life saving blood, but also learned how their blood could contain very valuable antibodies.
Tammy Beuchillon, the Senior Marketing Representative for Mississippi Blood Services said, “For a limited time and at selected blood drives we are testing donations for the presence of antibodies to the virus. If someone should test positive the blood is still good for transfusion.”
A positive test may mean the patient had an infection from COVID-19 and now may be protected from being infected again.
Several people we talked to donating blood said they’ve already tested negative for antibodies but would gladly donate them if they had them.
Corley Marsalin said, “I donate because I have a negative blood [type] it’s supposedly rare and people need it.”
The patients will learn if they have the antibodies in 3-5 business days and if they do they’ll be invited back to donate their blood plasma, which can be given to COVID patients trying to fight off the virus.
Tammy Beuchillon said,“We know already that if you donate blood you’re going to be saving a life and this is just another way your blood could possibly help COVID-19 patients.”
