Jackson church fed up with crime after repeated burglaries

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One Jackson church claims $5,000 worth of items were recently stolen from the building.
The pastor and members of the church say they are fed up with crime in the Capital City.
“They climbed the barbed wire fence out there.”
First Lady Tonya Adams walks through the recently burglarized New Kingdom Missionary Baptist Church.
The church is located on Fortification and Palmyra Street in Jackson.
She says the burglars broke in twice last week.
Her husband, Pastor Marvin Adams says the burglaries happened in broad daylight.
“We had a burglar alarm set up, but it wasn’t hooked up and they came back and they got all I have. [They] even took toilet tissue, paper towels everything.”
Adams says six air conditioning units were stolen from the church.
They also stole chandeliers, a ladder and food from the refrigerator.
“I’m doing the inventory list. We’re probably at about five to six thousand dollars that they stole and because each portable air conditioner unit was $400 a piece. "
Pastor Adams and his wife say the church is insured and they called the police.
They are still angry and feel violated after being targeted by thieves in Jackson.
“So I mean if you can’t come to church and feel safe and like he said before we’ve been here 15 years, and we’ve never had a problem. Never.”
We reached out to the Jackson Police Department about this case and are waiting to hear back from them.
“Whomever did this. I hope it benefits them because we’re going to be blessed by this some way somehow. We’re going to get a blessing behind this and I hope it was worth it to them.”
