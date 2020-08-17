Here’s a sneak peek of the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We’re just three days away from the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway! Builders are putting finishing touches on the home in the Town of Lost Rabbit in Madison County.
The 3,150-square-foot home features the master bedroom downstairs, and three bedrooms upstairs. A terrace on the front of the home has an excellent view of the Ross Barnett Reservoir.
The fully appointed kitchen features quartz counter-tops on the island, Bosch appliances and push-to-open cabinets and drawers. Double ovens and a convection microwave are built in.
The massive master shower features two rain heads with additional spouts. There’s a separate tub, two vanities, and a fantastic, spacious closet.
Many of the materials throughout the home have been donated.
The home is built by Crosstown Builders and Deep South Custom Homes, and is worth more than $600,000!
