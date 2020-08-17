Former Ohio Republican Gov. John Kasich to speak at Democratic National Convention today

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - Former Ohio Governor and U.S. presidential candidate John Kasich will speak at the Democratic National Convention today.
The convention, which begins today virtually, invited Kasich as part of its mission to attract Republican voters who are not impressed with President Donald Trump.
“It’s an opportunity to say to people everything in life doesn’t revolve around your political party,” Kasich told CNN about his upcoming speech. “It’s OK to take off a partisan hat if you think it’s for the good of the country.”
Kasich also hinted he’s not the only prominent Republican who will publicly endorse Democrat Joe Biden for president.
“You’re gonna have a prominent Congressman who’s gonna come out and declare... I think he’s gonna do it [Monday],” Kasich said. “I happen to know there’s some former George W. Bush people who are organizing and they’re not gonna vote for Trump.”
Kasich pointed out that although he’s been and will continue to be a Republican, he advanced policies popular among Democrats during his two terms as Ohio governor, including a Medicaid expansion.
He declined to attend the Republican National Convention in 2016.
Watch the 2020 Democratic National Convention here when it begins at 9 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.