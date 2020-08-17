First Alert Forecast: seasonably hot, a bit drier through work week

MONDAY: A weak front will be south of the state, ushering in a push of drier air across central Mississippi to start off the new work week. Expect a lot of sunshine with highs, mainly, in the lower 90s. With the drier air and clear skies, lows will drop into the 60s to lower 70s overnight.
TUESDAY: Another front will be poised to sneak into the region from the north – though, ahead of it, expect temperatures will be a bit warmer during the afternoon hours – into the lower and middle 90s, though humidity levels will remain in check. A stray shower or storm may flare up north of I-20 during the afternoon hours. In the wake of the front, expect another drop in humidity.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Highs Wednesday will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s amid drier air filtering from the north with mostly to partly sunny skies. Gradually, humidity level and temperatures will creep back upward into the latter half of the week and into the weekend – yielding more clouds and opportunities for rain and storms to emerge again.
TROPICS: Josephine has fallen apart north of the Greater Antilles, while the remnants of Kyle’s circulation will continue to push away from North America but could become an issue for the British Isles by mid-week. Several other waves pushing off West Africa and through the main development region could try to gain strength and organization over the next few days, though the environment to start off the week remains hostile to development.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
