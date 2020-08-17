Clinton Public School District: Assistant teacher tests positive for coronavirus

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - An assistant teacher at Northside Elementary in Clinton has tested positive for COVID-19.
The school district said after contact tracing, no students or staff members have been found to be in close contact with the individual and have not been forced to go into a 14-day quarantine.
School administrators have contacted parents of students in the classes that have been affected.
This is CPSD’s second positive case since the start of school on August 13 and first positive case of an instructional staff member. As of now, no students have tested positive for the virus.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.