Clinton PD warns parents of marijuana edibles designed to look like regular candy

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Clinton Police Department is warning residents of Marijuana edibles made to look like regular candy.
Clinton Police found multiple packs of marijuana edibles and other controlled substances while conducting a traffic stop.
The edibles were packaged to look almost identical to Nerds. However, the label reads “"NerdZ”.
Another package designed to look like Mentos gum packaging had a label that read “gumball”.
Officers are reminding metro area parents, teachers and children to stay vigilant in case of coming across similar products, which the Clinton Police Department said are “disguised to target children and hide illegal substances in plain sight.”
“We need to focus on educating parents, teachers, and children to the dangers of the potency of these products,” stated Chief Ford Hayman. “Parents should be alert to the availability of these types of products and the potential that their children may be utilizing marijuana edibles.
