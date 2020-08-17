300 backpacks donated to Salvation Army for students in Warren Co.

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The Salvation Army of Warren County in Vicksburg is asking for school supply donations to fill over 300 backpacks.
Molina Healthcare of Mississippi delivered the backpacks, complete with backpack safety instructions for kids, and hand sanitizers, to the Salvation Army of Warren County in Vicksburg.
The supplies will be distributed to K-12 students in the county.
Major Janna Torgerson of the Salvation Army said, “With such uncertainty during the COVID-19 crisis, we are pleased to offer children a leg up on starting school safely. The backpacks will be filled with all the back to school materials needed to get the school year off to a grand start.”
