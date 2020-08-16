16,000 without power in central Miss. as storms roll in

By China Lee | August 16, 2020 at 7:19 PM CDT - Updated August 16 at 8:49 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thousands are currently without power as strong storms moved through the metro Sunday evening.

Entergy Mississippi is reporting over 11,000 customers without power.

The majority of the outages are in Hinds County where about 4,900 are in the dark.

Rankin County: 1,000 outages

Copiah County: 2,300

Southern Pine Electric is also reporting outages with over 5,000 customers in the dark there.

Nearly 1,300 are without power to Southern Pine customers in Rankin County.

Jefferson Davis County: 2,100 outages.

Smith County: 1,000

This is a developing story and will be updated as numbers change.

