Warren Co. deputies searching for missing 65-year-old

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Department is on the lookout for a missing man.
Sheriff Martin Pace told the Vicksburg Daily News that they are searching for Louis Heyward. He was last seen Sunday around 4 a.m. on Old Hwy 27 and Clay Street.
His vehicle was found on Indiana Avenue and officials believe is he now walking on foot.
Heyward is a 65-year-old man wearing a long sleeve shirt and dark pants.
Authorities believe medical issues may have caused him to become disoriented.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.