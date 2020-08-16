Warren Co. deputies searching for missing 65-year-old

Louis Heyward, 65 (Source: Vicksburg Daily News)
By China Lee | August 16, 2020 at 5:24 PM CDT - Updated August 16 at 5:24 PM

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Department is on the lookout for a missing man.

Sheriff Martin Pace told the Vicksburg Daily News that they are searching for Louis Heyward. He was last seen Sunday around 4 a.m. on Old Hwy 27 and Clay Street.

His vehicle was found on Indiana Avenue and officials believe is he now walking on foot.

Heyward is a 65-year-old man wearing a long sleeve shirt and dark pants.

Authorities believe medical issues may have caused him to become disoriented.

