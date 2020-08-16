‘Legally cast votes will be counted’; Gov. Tate Reeves talks schools opening, Mississippi voting procedures on Face the Nation

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Sunday morning, Governor Tate Reeves defended allowing schools to open for in person classes and the state’s ability to handle in-person voting this November without universal mail-in voting.
He spoke with CBS’s Face The Nation on why he will not shut down schools and will continue to allow in-person classes.
Currently, hundreds of children are in quarantine after over 100 tested positive for the coronavirus as schools began to open.
Reeves quoted Dr. Redfield with the CDC saying that the state is working to mitigate risk with public health in respect to COVID-19 and public health in respect to kids not having been in school for such an extended time.
He says that none of the positive cases have happened in the schools and instead are happening because of community spread.
After the interview the governor shared this statement on Facebook.
“Some people want to use COVID-19 as an excuse for every far-reaching liberal policy goal and shut our whole country down until there are zero cases. The narrative is baked in, and anyone who challenges it supposedly wants people to die. That’s not healthy. That kind of religious commitment to a political narrative can have devastating consequences, and we have to be unafraid to push back.”
The governor is also defending the state’s plan to conduct November’s election without universal mail-in voting.
Reeves said that legally-cast votes will be counted.
Gov. Tate Reeves, ”Every vote that is legally cast in the state of Mississippi will be counted in the November election and I’m confident that once all of those votes are counted that Donald J. Trump is going to win Mississippi and many other states.”
Governor Reeves said that Mississippi’s system limits fraud and ensures a fair process.
