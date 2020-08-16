Jackson Zoo to reopen August 22nd after lengthy hiatus

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Zoo will soon be open to the public after a lengthy hiatus.
Saturday, August 22nd the zoo will reopen to guests with limited capacity.
Initial hours will be Saturdays from 10 am to 4 pm, and Sundays from 1 pm to 4 pm, but are subject to change without notice.
The zoo has been closed since October 1, 2019, after money troubles, an aborted effort to move across town, and finally the end of the management contract with the Jackson Zoological Society, which had operated the zoo since the 1980s.
They are now preparing to reopen with new guidelines in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Face masks will be required in the park and admission inside must be secured online.
Only 500 people will be allowed inside daily.
For more information and coronavirus guideline click here.
