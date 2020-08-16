First Alert Forecast: Relief in the humidity is on the way

Tomorrow will begin the more pleasant conditions with lows of sunshine through the day and highs in the upper 80′s and lower 90′s. It will still feel warm outside, but not as muggy as it has been recently. The lack of humidity will last through the work week, until we get towards Friday where moisture will creep back into the area creating those muggy conditions along with better chances for rain. The tropics are still remaining active this evening. Josephine is no longer a tropical storm and now we have the remnants and will no longer track the system. We do though have 2 disturbances both now with medium chances for tropical formation through the next 5 days. One is several miles east of the Windward Islands moving westward at 20 MPH. It will move in to the Caribbean through the next week possible having development. Another tropical wave is just off the coast of Africa moving westward, but still a ways out in the Tropics.