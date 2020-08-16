First Alert Forecast; Intense heat is expected today

Tomorrow, we will start to see changes in the forecast as we are expecting a cold front to push through overnight bringing drier air. We will have more pleasant conditions, lower rain chances, and slightly cooler temperatures. Overnight lows this week will likely cool to the 60′s a few nights. The tropics are very busy this morning. Kyle is now a Post-Tropical Cyclone and will make no impacts to the US. Tropical Storm Josephine is looking to weaken back to a depression during the day and into tomorrow and will track back out to see. Josephine will have no impacts to the US as well. We have 2 new disturbances out in the Atlantic. One is a tropical wave a several hundred miles away from the Windward Islands as it moves westward. It has a low chance of development as of now. Another tropical wave is just off the coast of Africa moving to the west and also has a low chance of formation this morning. We will keep you updated with any new details on the Tropics!