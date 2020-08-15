9-year-old friends raising money for their friend who has brain cancer

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Meet Eva Godlewsay and Kamryn Fant, both 9-year-old fourth graders who attend East Central Upper Elementary. Both Eva and Kamryn decided to start making bracelets to raise money for their friend Gracie Seymour, also known as Gracie Mae.
Gracie Mae is 12 years old and was diagnosed with brain cancer at the age of eight. She has been battling rounds of chemo and radiation for the past four years.
Eva and Kamryn started making bracelets a month ago and are already pros. It takes them only about ten minutes to make one bracelet. So far, they’ve made more than 100 bracelets, raising over $1,100 to help with Gracie’s medical expenses and anything else she may need.
“It makes me feel great. It makes me feel like someone really helpful and great,” they said. Both girls expressed how thankful they were to have a village of support.
“Our parents helped us, and our grandmas, and grandpas, my cousins”, Eva said.
“And some of our teachers,” Kamryn added.
The girls said with the help of their parent’s social media, they’re hoping to receive many more orders. Bracelets are only $1 and donations are accepted.
